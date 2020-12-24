Christ Church Cathedral, one of Canada���s largest churches, will not only accommodate the expected community turnout but also has a close connection to the family. Six-year-old Chloe attended Grade 1 at Christ Church Cathedral School that sits on the corner of the cathedral grounds. (Keri Coles/Oak Bay News) Inside Christ Church Cathedral in Victoria. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

Christ Church Cathedral, one of Canada���s largest churches, will not only accommodate the expected community turnout but also has a close connection to the family. Six-year-old Chloe attended Grade 1 at Christ Church Cathedral School that sits on the corner of the cathedral grounds. (Keri Coles/Oak Bay News) Inside Christ Church Cathedral in Victoria. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

Greater Victoria churches expect empty pews for busiest night of the year

Places of worship deliver Christmas by livestream for 2020

There will be empty pews at churches across the province this Christmas.

For a segment of the population, Christmas Eve is the only night of the year they step inside a church and most houses of worship are happy for it.

“We normally do a big church Christmas party which we were not able to do this year,” said Wes Morrison, worship pastor at the Gateway Baptist Church in Royal Oak. “Christmas Eve service is usually a big night, we encourage people to bring family and friends, including non-Christians, to sing and partake and hear the Christmas story.”

Churches could hold small, socially distanced services under 50 people until the province imposed the most recent restrictions on Nov. 19. But even before then, Gateway anticipated how it would manage the Christmas Eve service, knowing hundreds make their annual visit.

READ ALSO: Oak Bay’s Gratitude Tree a holiday hit

“We realized we wouldn’t be able to fit everyone so we filmed it ahead of time, starting way back in September,” Morrison said. “We pre-filmed it with a lot of production, with things like our pastor sitting in front of a fireplace for a cozy feeling, instead of standing in an empty church.”

Many south Island churches have live-streamed their services since even before the Nov. 19 restrictions, such as the catholic trio of St. Patrick’s Parish, Holy Cross and St. Andrew’s Cathedral.

For those Oak Bay Catholics who haven’t booked their year-end confession, at least at St. Patrick’s Parish, they’ll have to wait until the new year, said administration assistant Deborah MacKay.

“We have everything online this year, except for the confessions, but all spots for that are booked for 2020,” MacKay said. “Everyone is masked and the area is cleaned after each visit.”

READ ALSO: Famous Saanich ‘Christmas House’ returns with encore display amid pandemic

The St. Patrick’s Parish on Haultain Street will live stream its nativity sermon at 4 p.m. on Dec. 24.

Saturday, Dec. 26, the church is open for prayer and visitation between noon and 3 p.m., to see the nativity scene.

Oak Bay United is also going live from its Facebook page, Facebook.com/OakBayUnitedChurch/live, starting at 4 p.m. on Dec. 24 with its Virtual Christmas Pageant, 7 p.m. for its Carols and Christmas Reflections, and on Dec. 27 with its 10 a.m. Sunday worship, Hopes for the New Year.

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Trudeau strikes hopeful note in holiday message after tumultuous year
Next story
Driver who left Saanich girl with catastrophic brain injuries sentenced to two years in prison

Just Posted

Being prepared for snowy or slippery driving conditions on the Malahat is the responsibility of drivers. (Facebook/Milaine Berard)
Being proactive when snow hits can help avoid messes on the Malahat

Road maintenance crew boss says setting up tire check stations earlier would have helped Monday

Sean Hart’s family continues to search for him. He was last seen on Nov. 6 at the Seven Oaks Tertiary Mental Health facility. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Missing Saanich man’s family holds out hope through Christmas

Sean Hart’s has been missing since Nov. 6

West Shore RCMP stopped 600 drivers on Bear Mountain Parkway Wednesday to check that vehicles were equipped with proper snow tires or chains. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)
20 out of 600 vehicles stopped Wednesday not equipped with winter-ready tires: West Shore RCMP

RCMP stopped drivers on Bear Mountain Parkway afternoon

Sidney-by-the-Sea Rotary Club donated this Christmas to the Al Ibrahim family of Sidney, who arrived in Sidney from Syria (by way of Turkey) in September 2018. The club donated the tree following a wish from 16-year-old Reem (left), here seen with grandmother Fatem, sister Mira (6), father Khalid and mother Shemse, as well her brothers Muhammed (15, far right) and Hassan (12) and Abduramah (10). (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Syrian family embraces surprise Christmas tree as symbol of their new home

Sidney-by-the-Sea Rotary Club donates decorated tree to Al Ibrahim family

Victoria’s legislative building lit up and captured through a crystal ball. (Cindy Borbridge photo)
PHOTOS: Homes go all-out to brighten Greater Victoria this Christmas

Light displays across the region continue to warm hearts

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry thanks an Island Health nurse after joining front-line staff for the first round of COVID-19 vaccine, Victoria, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
COVID-19 cases hit 582 for Christmas Eve

No new health care outbreaks, but 12 deaths

FILE PHOTO
Police watchdog investigates after man dies in Port Alberni

RCMP responded to a call of a man on a residential roof

Shawnigan Lake’s Kim Barnard displays “Happy Campers,” her entry in the 2020 Habitat for Humanity Victoria Gingerbread Showcase. (Submitted)
Christmas miracle leads to a gingerbread legacy for Cowichan’s Kim Barnard

Seasonal business celebrates Sweet 16 this year

(Pixabay, illustration)
Where’s Santa? NORAD is tracking the jolly old man around the globe this Christmas

As with all things, the Santa tracker will look a little different this year

A young boy, part of several asylum seeking families participating in a Las Posadas event at the U.S.-Mexico border wall, peers into the U.S. from Agua Prieta, Mexico Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, seen from Douglas, Ariz. People on each side of the border celebrate Las Posadas as they have done for decades, a centuries-old tradition practiced in Mexico re-enacts Mary and Joseph's search for refuge in Bethlehem through songs, with several of the families attending stuck south of the border, their lives in limbo with U.S. proceedings suspended amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
People yearn to connect across borders amid pandemic holiday

Families across the world are disconnected, but perhaps none more than those on opposite sides of a border

(The Canadian Press)
VIDEO: Treats children leave for Santa around the world

It varies country to country

Sparke the Christmas Light’s mysterious backstory has been revealed after the creator Donald Shupe reached out to The News.
Do you remember Sparkle the Christmas Light?

Creator of popular 80s/90s light discusses item’s origin, wants to see it revived

Christmas decorations are displayed at a Lowe’s store Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Northglenn, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Canadians drop average holiday shopping to $200 each as pandemic takes hit on budget

Only one-in-four Canadians said they would be exchanging gifts

VIU culinary arts students pack baked goods into reusable containers for donation to Nanaimo Salvation Army meal centre. (Vancouver Island University photo)
VIU culinary arts students providing 200 meals each week to Salvation Army

Campus cafeterias have been closed but cooking has continued

Most Read