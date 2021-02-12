Greater Victoria company donates supplies, replaces greenhouse stolen from Saanich school

The crew from Shep’s Moving began installing a new greenhouse for Artemis Place Secondary in early February after the school’s student-built structure was stolen on Jan. 11. (Photo courtesy Rachel Calder)

A Greater Victoria moving company will rebuild a greenhouse to replace one stolen from an independent school in Saanich.

At the end of January, the crew from Shep’s Moving company arrived at Artemis Place Secondary – to deliver the first batch of donated supplies for a new greenhouse to replace the one stolen Jan. 11.

It was one of two student-built greenhouses made from two-by-fours, piping and plastic tarps. A teacher spotted the empty plot through a classroom window and upon inspection, it became clear that parts of the second greenhouse had also been taken.

The incident was reported to the Saanich Police Department.

After reading about the stolen greenhouse, Josh Shepherd, owner of Shep’s Moving, contacted the school and offered to donate the supplies and labour to build a replacement.

Finding “little gestures to give back to the community” is important to Shepherd. In 2020, his company also replaced a bike that was stolen from a little boy in Esquimalt.

Shepherd and his crew began installing the wooden frame in late January and expect to complete the project in the next few weeks once the remaining supplies have been delivered.

“It’s pretty amazing” to see the community step up to show kindness after the theft, Calder said. “We’re feeling really grateful.”

The Saanich Police Department has no updates on the investigation.

On Feb. 9, another theft was reported in the area – at the Knox Presbyterian Church next door to Artemis Place.

At some point between Sunday and Tuesday, the locks were cut on a storage unit that houses outdoor equipment and several items were taken including an electric lawnmower and a barbecue, said the Rev. Laura Kavanagh. She added that “it’s just disappointing” to see community organizations that are meant to be safe spaces be targeted.

Const. Markus Anastasiades said the incidents serve as a reminder to residents to take every precaution to protect their property – from installing security cameras and robust locks to increasing lighting and visibility.

Police ask that anyone with information on either incident call the non-emergency line at 250-475-4321 or report anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

