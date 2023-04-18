Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. (Courtesy of Crime Stoppers)

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of April 18

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of April 18, 2023.

John Christopher Masters is wanted for assault and failing to attend. Masters is described as a 54-year-old male, 6’1”, 234 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Charlene Nichole Power is wanted for assault, possession of stolen property and breach of undertaking. Power is described as a 37-year-old female, 5’4”, 130 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

Nicholas Alexander Lee is wanted for uttering threats to cause bodily harm and criminal harassment. Lee is described as a 27-year-old male, 6’, 175 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Brandon Tyler Jackson is wanted for entering a dwelling house without an excuse and three counts of breach of probation. Jackson is described as a 29-year-old male, 5’10”, 180 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Kathleen Susan Smith is wanted for two counts of theft under $5,000, possession of identity documents, four counts of failing to comply and breach of undertaking. Smith is described as a 32-year-old female, 5’3”, 201 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Chantal Maria Forget is wanted for two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Forget is described as a 39-year-old female, 5’10”, 166 pounds, with blond hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

 

crime

