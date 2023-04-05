Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. (Courtesy of Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers)

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of April 4

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of April 4, 2023.

Nicholas Alexander Lee is wanted for uttering threats to cause bodily harm and criminal harassment. Lee is described as a 27-year-old male, 6’, 175 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Brandon Tyler Jackson is wanted for entering a dwelling house without an excuse and three counts of breach of probation. Jackson is described as a 29-year-old male, 5’10”, 180 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Donovan Arthur Carter-Laliberte is wanted for obstruction of a peace officer and dangerous operation of a conveyance. Carter-Laliberte is described as a 29-year-old male, 6’1”, 232 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Jeremy Lew Blunden is wanted for four counts of fraud, possession of stolen property, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, obstructing a peace officer, breach of a release order and four counts of breach of an undertaking. Blunden is described as a 44-year-old male, 5’11”, 144 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Mary Margaret Kyle is wanted for assault. Kyle is described as a 39-year-old female, 5’7”, 119 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Devin Norman Hubick is wanted for failing to comply with a probation order. Hubick is described as a 40-year-old male, 5’6”, 190 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

