Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Aug. 11

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Aug. 11, 2020.

Denis Aaron McCarthy is wanted for two counts of assault and breach of an undertaking. McCarthy is described as a 31-year-old male, six feet, 161 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Alexander Norman Taylor is wanted for possession of a loaded prohibited firearm, possession of a firearm without a licence, possession of a prohibited weapon, failing to comply with recognizance and possession of a scheduled substance. Taylor is described as a 35-year-old male, five-foot-10, 161 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Christopher Toews is wanted for robbery and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. Toews is described as a 28-year-old male, five-foot-nine, 232 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Barbara Mary Joseph is wanted for theft of mail and theft under $5,000. Joseph is described as a 27-year-old female, five-foot-four, 205 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Wesley Chester Williams is wanted for two counts of assault, obstruction and possession of stolen property. Williams is described as a 37-year-old male, six-foot-two, 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

John Andrew Sewap is wanted on a Canadawide warrant for breach of parole. Sewap is described as a 49-year-old male, five-foot-nine, 210 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

