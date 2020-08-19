Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Aug. 18

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Aug. 18, 2020.

Brandon Robert Cooper is wanted for causing fear of injury and failing to comply with probation. Cooper is described as a 28-year-old man, five-foot-10, 161 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Christopher Toews is wanted for robbery and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. Toews is described as a 28-year-old man, five-foot-nine, 232 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Alexander Norman Taylor is wanted for possession of a loaded prohibited firearm, possession of a firearm without a licence, possession of a prohibited weapon, failing to comply with recognizance and possession of a scheduled substance. Taylor is described as a 35-year-old man, five-foot-10, 161 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Barbara Mary Joseph is wanted for theft of mail and theft under $5,000. Joseph is described as a 27-year-old woman, five-foot-four, 205 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Wesley Chester Williams is wanted for two counts of assault, obstruction and possession of stolen property. Williams is described as a 37-year-old man, six-foot-two, 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Shu Pan Chau is wanted for breach of probation. Chau is described as a 29-year-old man, five-foot-four, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

crime