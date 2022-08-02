Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Aug. 2

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Aug. 2, 2022.

Michael Shawn Sinclair is wanted for assault causing bodily harm. Sinclair is described as a 53-year-old male, 5’11”, 205 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Jason Edward Dixon is wanted for assault and breach of probation. Dixon is described as a 23-year-old male, 5’8”, 126 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Jack Robert Chisholm is wanted for obstructing a peace officer and two counts of breach of a release order. Chisholm is described as a 23-year-old male, 5’8”, 161 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Catherine Marie Amelie Pocetti is wanted for possession and use of a stolen credit card, theft under $5,000 and a warrant for review of sentence. Pocetti is described as a 40-year-old female, 5’5”, 148 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Michael Austin Schmidt is wanted for four counts of use of a forged document, fraud, being unlawfully at large and breach of a release order. Schmidt is described as a 33-year-old male, 5’10”, 161 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Kenneth Christopher Labounty is wanted for unlawfully being in a dwelling and review of sentence. Labounty is described as a 37-year-old male, 6’1”, 205 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

