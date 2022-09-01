Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Aug. 30

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Aug. 30, 2022.
Jack Robert Chisholm is wanted for theft over $5,000, possession of stolen property, obstructing a peace officer, two counts of breach of a release order and breach of probation. Chisholm is described as a 23-year-old male, 5’8”, 161 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
Anthony Scott Roberts is wanted for assault and two counts of breach of probation. Roberts is described as a 52-year-old male, 5’8”, 186 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
Mary Margaret Kyle is wanted for assault. Kyle is described as a 39-year-old female, 5’7”, 119 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
Jeremy Lew Blunden is wanted for four counts of fraud, possession of stolen property, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, obstruction of a peace officer, breach of a release order and four counts of breach of an undertaking. Blunden is described as a 44-year-old male, 5’11”, 144 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
Bryan Perry Chesley Desjarlais is wanted for breach of a conditional sentence order. Desjarlais is described as a 36-year-old male, 6’2”, 181 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Cornelio Jay Boersen is wanted for breach of probation. Boersen is described as a 20-year-old male, 5’9”, 166 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.
