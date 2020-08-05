Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Aug. 4

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoria crimestoppers.ca for more information.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Aug. 4, 2020.

Jack Anton Williams is wanted for impaired driving causing bodily harm, impaired driving, assault, failing to attend court and failing to comply with an undertaking. Williams is described as a 34-year-old male, five-foot-10, 221 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Christopher Toews is wanted for robbery and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. Toews is described as a 28-year-old male, five-foot-nine, 232 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Paul George Simeao is wanted for possession of stolen property. Simeao is described as a 38-year-old man, five-foot-11, 210 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Reggie Harris is wanted on a Canadawide warrant for breach of parole. Harris is described as a 38-year-old male, five-foot-10, 180 pounds, with a bald head and brown eyes.

Alexander Norman Taylor is wanted for possession of a loaded prohibited firearm, possession of a firearm without a licence, possession of a prohibited weapon, failing to comply with recognizance and possession of a scheduled substance. Taylor is described as a 35-year-old male, five-foot-10, 161 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

John Andrew Sewap is wanted on a Canadawide warrant for breach of parole. Sewap is described as a 49-year-old male, five-foot-nine, 210 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

