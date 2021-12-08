Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Dec. 7

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Dec. 7, 2021.

Joey Benoit-Fiorita is wanted for break and enter with intent, possession of break-in instruments and uttering threats. Benoit-Fiorita is described as a 31-year-old male, 6’4”, 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Shaun Paul James Hebert is wanted for two counts of theft under $5,000, possession of stolen property, flight from police, possession of property obtained by crime, break and enter with intent and driving while prohibited. Hebert is described as a 44-year-old male, 5’9’’, 150 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Michael Shawn Sinclair is wanted for assault causing bodily harm. Sinclair is described as a 53-year-old male, 5’11”, 205 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Ryan Andrew Fletcher is wanted on a Canadawide warrant for breach of parole. Fletcher is described as a 34-year-old male, 5’6”, 166 pounds, with black hair and blue eyes.

David James Hodgkinson is wanted for break and enter, possession of break and enter tools, failing to comply and breach of conditions. Hodgkinson is described as a 33-year-old male, 5’6”, 140 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Peter James John Salopree is wanted for two counts of failing to comply with probation and breach of undertaking. Salopree is described as a 35-year-old male, 5’10”, 221 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

