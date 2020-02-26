Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Feb. 25

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Feb. 25, 2020.

Sean Duane Sparks is wanted for break and enter, and possession of tools to commit break and enter. Sparks is described as a 47-year-old male, five-foot-eight, 145 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Wesley Chester Williams is wanted for two counts of assault, obstruction and possession of stolen property. Williams is described as a 37-year-old male, six-foot-two, 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Muhammad Ahmed is wanted for committing an indecent act and failing to comply with probation conditions. Ahmed is described as a 27-year-old male, five-foot-11, 161 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Bhupinder Singh is wanted for assault on a peace officer. Singh is described as a 36-year-old male, five-foot-three, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

William David Meers is wanted for breach of probation. Meers is described as a 29-year-old male, five-foot-eight, 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Jason Douglas Gust is wanted for breach of probation. Gust is described as a 40-year-old male, six feet, 196 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

