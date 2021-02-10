Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Feb. 9

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Feb. 9, 2021.

Darcy Bruce Morgan is wanted for two counts of break and enter, two counts of theft under $,5,000 and breach of undertaking. Morgan is described as a 58-year-old male, 5’10”, 155 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Leonard Lecreux is wanted for fraud, possession of a controlled substance, theft over $5,000, theft of vehicle, two counts of possession of stolen property and two counts of failing to comply with an order. Lecreux is described as a 39-year-old male, 6’2”, 201 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Andrew Robert Swanson is wanted for failing to comply with probation and breach of a release order. Swanson is described as a 47-year-old male, 5’8”, 181 pounds, with black hair and green eyes.

Christopher James Elliott is wanted for failing to comply with probation. Elliott is described as a 29-year-old male, 5’2”, 119 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Barbara Mary Joseph is wanted for theft under $5,000. Joseph is described as a 28-year-old female, 5’4”, 205 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Shawn Robert Craig is wanted for failing to comply with probation. Craig is described as a 29-year-old male, 5’2”, 96 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

