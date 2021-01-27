Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Jan. 26

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Jan. 26, 2021.

Veronica Pauline George is wanted for theft under $5,000 and assault. George is described as a 25-year-old female, 5’3”, 141 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Wayne Gus Arnold Cayou is wanted for assault, two counts of theft under $5,000, identity fraud and breach of conditions. Cayou is described as a 27-year-old male, 5’7”, 181 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Coltrane Olaguer is wanted for breach of probation. Olaguer is described as a 28-year-old male, 5’6”, 135 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Brendan Blair Brewer is wanted for failing to comply with probation. Brewer is described as a 29-year-old male, 6’3”, 201 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Joseph Earl Yeo is wanted on a warrant for review of sentence. Yeo is described as a 48-year-old male, 5’7”, 141 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Shawn Robert Craig is wanted for failing to comply with probation. Craig is described as a 29-year-old male, 5’2”, 96 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.