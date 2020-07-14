Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of July 13

  • Jul. 14, 2020 3:30 p.m.
  • News

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of July 13, 2020.

John Andrew Sewap is wanted on a Canada wide warrant for breaching parole. Sewap is described as a 49-year-old male, five-foot-nine, 210 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Derek Craig Medlar is wanted for failing to comply with probation. Medlar is described as a 32-year-old male, five-foot-eleven, 146 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Denis Aaron McCarthy is wanted for two counts of assault and a breach of undertaking. McCarthy is described as a 31-year-old male, 161 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Shaun Paul James Hebert is wanted for theft under $5,000. Hebert is described as a 42-year-old male, five-foot-nine, 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Alexander Norman Taylor is wanted for possession of a loaded prohibited firearm, possession of a firearm without a licence, possession of a prohibited weapon, failing to comply with recognizance and possession of a scheduled substance. Taylor is described as a 35-year-old male, five-foot-10, 161 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Wesley Chester Williams is wanted for two counts of assault and possession of stolen property. Williams is described as a 37-year-old male, six-foot-two, 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

