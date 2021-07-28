Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of July 27

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of July 27, 2021.

Shane Jonathan McCausland is wanted for robbery, theft, possession of an imitation firearm and uttering threats. McCausland is described as a 36-year-old male, 5’9”, 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Daniel Roger Varette is wanted for break and enter with intent and failing to comply with an order. Varette is described as a 47-year-old male, 5’9”, 155 pounds, with black hair and blue eyes.

Andrew Anthony Charles is wanted for possession of stolen property and two counts of possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking. Charles is described as a 37-year-old male, 5’10”, 221 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Jessica Lauren James is wanted for possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of possession of stolen property and two counts of failure to appear. James is described as a 40-year-old female, 5’5”, 155 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes.

Joseph Earl Yeo is wanted on a warrant for review of sentence. Yeo is described as a 48-year-old male, 5’7”, 141 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

James Lee William Fraser is wanted for failing to comply with probation. Fraser is described as a 26-year-old male, 5’10”, 170 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

