Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of July 28

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. (Photos courtesy of Crime Stoppers)

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of July 28, 2020.

Alexander Norman Taylor is wanted for possession of a loaded prohibited firearm, possession of a firearm without a licence, possession of a prohibited weapon, failing to comply with recognizance and possession of a scheduled substance. Taylor is described as a 35-year-old male, five-foot-10, 161 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

John Andrew Sewap is wanted on a Canada wide warrant for breaching parole. Sewap is described as a 49-year-old male, five-foot-nine, 210 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Kristopher Lee Holmes is wanted for breach of probation. Holmes is described as a 46-year-old male. five-foot-11, 181 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Amanda Sara Johnston is wanted for possession of controlled substance, two accounts of failure to comply with probation, and theft under $5,000. Johnston is described as a 30-year-old woman, five-foot-two and 106 pounds with auburn hair and brown eyes.

Lindsay Patricia Cooper is wanted for two counts of failure to comply, failure to appear in court. Cooper is described as a 29-year-old woman, five-foot-three and 144 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Reggie Harris is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for violation of parole. Harris is described as a 38-year-old man, five-foot-10 and 180 pounds, bald with brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.