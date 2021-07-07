Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of July 6

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of July 6, 2021.

Shane Jonathan McCausland is wanted for robbery, theft, possession of an imitation firearm and uttering threats. McCausland is described as a 36-year-old male, 5’9”, 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Rodrina Christine Louise Peter is wanted for assault with a weapon and two counts of theft under $5,000. Peter is described as a 39-year-old female, 5’3”, 126 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Andrew Anthony Charles is wanted for possession of stolen property and two counts of possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking. Charles is described as a 37-year-old male, 5’10”, 221 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Preston Pointe Munro Deveny is wanted for criminal harassment. Deveny is described as a 37-year-old male, 6’, 201 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Jessica Lauren James is wanted for possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of possession of stolen property and two counts of failure to appear. James is described as a 40-year-old female, 5’5”, 155 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes.

Paul Martin Seal is wanted for two counts of failing to comply with probation and breach of undertaking. Seal is described as a 50-year-old male, 6’, 186 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

crime