Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. (Photos courtesy of Crime Stoppers)

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of July 7

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of July 7, 2020.

Brandon Robert Cooper is wanted for causing fear of injury and failing to comply with probation. Cooper is described as a 28-year-old male, five-foot-10, 161 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Alexander Norman Taylor is wanted for possession of a loaded prohibited firearm, possession of a firearm without a licence, possession of a prohibited weapon, failing to comply with recognizance and possession of a scheduled substance. Taylor is described as a 35-year-old male, five-foot-10, 161 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Shaun Paul James Hebert is wanted for theft under $5,000. Hebert is described as a 42-year-old male, five-foot-nine, 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Wesley Chester Williams is wanted for two counts of assault and possession of stolen property. Williams is described as a 37-year-old male, six-foot-two, 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Paul Martin Seal is wanted for two counts of failing to comply with probation and breach of undertaking. Seal is described as a 50-year-old male, six feet, 186 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Kristopher Lee Holmes is wanted for breach of probation. Holmes is described as a 46-year-old male, five-foot-11, 181 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

B.C. sees 12 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
Elizabeth May endorses Furstenau in BC Greens race

