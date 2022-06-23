Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of June 21

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of June 21, 2022.
Christopher Forsyth Erskine is wanted for mischief under $5,000 and two counts of breach of probation. Erskine is described as a 40-year-old male, 5’9”, 170 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Darren Louis Paget is wanted for fraud over $5,000 and use of a forged document. Paget is described as a 39-year-old male, 5’10”, 179 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Trevor Dwayne Seip is wanted for theft under $5,000, fraud under $5,000 and driving while prohibited. Seip is described as a 48-year-old male, 6’4”, 264 pounds, with grey hair and blue eyes.
Catherine Marie Amelie Pocetti is wanted for theft under $5,000, use of a stolen credit card and a warrant for review of sentence. Pocetti is described as a 40-year-old female, 5’5”, 148 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Keith Alexander Thomas is wanted for assault. Thomas is described as a 29-year-old male, 5’5”, 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Troy Martin is wanted for impaired operation of a vehicle. Martin is described as a 38-year-old male, 6’1”, 161 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.
