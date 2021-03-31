Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of March 30

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of March 30, 2021.

Travis David Moore is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for parole violation. Moore is described as a 28-year-old male, 5’7”, 153 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Dylan John Driscoll is wanted for assault, causing a disturbance and uttering threats. Driscoll is described as a 34-year-old male, 6’2”, 170 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Justin Neal Jay is wanted for fraud under $5,000. Jay is described as a 54-year-old male, 5’5”, 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Barbara Mary Joseph is wanted for theft under $5,000. Joseph is described as a 28-year-old female, 5’4”, 205 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Brandon James Wildman is wanted for breach of probation. Wildman is described as a 40-year-old male, 5’9”, 150 pounds, with balding brown hair and brown eyes.

Alisha Lee Hartwig-Branchaud is wanted for failing to comply with probation. Hartwig-Branchaud is described as a 31-year-old female, 5’1”, 111 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

