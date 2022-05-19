Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of May 17

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of May 17, 2022.

Keith Alexander Thomas is wanted for assault. Thomas is described as a 29-year-old male, 5’5”, 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Troy Martin is wanted for impaired operation of a vehicle. Martin is described as a 38-year-old male, 6’1”, 161 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Michael Austin Schmidt is wanted for four counts of use of a forged document, fraud, breach of a release order and being unlawfully at large. Schmidt is described as a 33-year-old male, 5’10”, 161 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Alexander James Snow is wanted for breach of probation. Snow is described as a 35-year-old male, 6’, 155 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Timothy Scott Leblanc is wanted for three counts of breach of a community service order. Leblanc is described as a 46-year-old male, 6’6”, 220 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Paul George Simeao is wanted for breach of probation. Simeao is described as a 40-year-old male, 5’11”, 210 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

crime

Previous story
VIDEO: North Saanich mom saves goose from eagle while breastfeeding 4-month-old daughter
Next story
Langford volunteers return from crisis

Just Posted

Jon McClean (front right) and Wil Meade (back right) with other volunteers from Rescuers Without Borders in Medyka, Poland. The pair were there for two weeks helping Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion. (Courtesy of Jon McClean)
Langford volunteers return from crisis

Dozens display signs at the BC Health Care Matters rally on May 19, 2022, at the legislature for World Family Doctor Day. (Evert Lindquist/News Staff)
B.C. family doctor shortage sees hundreds rally in Victoria

Sooke district council is continuing its review of the official community plan. The OCP is expected to go to public hearing by this summer. (File - Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke council reviews draft OCP chapter by chapter

During a Thursday (May 19) planting blitz, a student from Eagleview elementary helps take a riparian plant out of its pot to plant it on the hillside near Craigflower Creek in View Royal. The creek is being realigned to run behind the new BC Transit handyDART centre. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
PHOTOS: New handyDART centre in View Royal tackling bus capacity, creek challenges