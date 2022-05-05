Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of May 3

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of May 3, 2022.

Alemayehu Townsend is wanted for extortion, forcible imprisonment, assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon and possession with the purpose of trafficking. Townsend is described as an 18-year-old man, 5’5”, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Nikolas Antonio Barjasic is wanted for theft under $5,000. Barjasic is described as a 23-year-old man, 5’10”, 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Joshuah Wayne Miller is wanted for assault, uttering threats and three counts of failing to comply. Miller is described as a 36-year-old man, 5’11”, 185 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Joey Benoit-Fiorita is wanted for break and enter with intent, uttering threats and possession of break-in instruments. Benoit-Fiorita is described as a 31-year-old man, 6’4”, 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

David James Hodgkinson is wanted for break and enter, possession of break and enter tools, failing to comply and breach of conditions. Hodgkinson is described as a 33-year-old man, 5’6”, 140 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Kenneth Christopher Labounty is wanted for unlawfully being in a dwelling and review of sentence. Labounty is described as a 37-year-old man, 6’1”, 205 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

