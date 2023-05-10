Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. (Courtesy of Crime Stoppers)

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. (Courtesy of Crime Stoppers)

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of May 9

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of May 9, 2023.

Franklin Clifford Cook is wanted on a Canadawide warrant. Cook is described as a 36-year-old male, 5’6”, 166 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Dillon John Cote is wanted on a Canadawide warrant. Cote is described as a 29-year-old male, 5’6”, 142 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Catherine Marie Amelie Pocetti is wanted for theft under $5,000, possession and use of a stolen credit card and a warrant for review of sentence. Pocetti is described as a 40-year-old female, 5’5”, 148 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Genevieve Madeleine Pocetti is wanted for assault and theft under $5,000. Pocetti is described as a 51-year-old female, 5’3”, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Brandon Tyler Jackson is wanted for entering a dwelling house without an excuse and three counts of breach of probation. Jackson is described as a 29-year-old male, 5’10”, 180 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Chantal Maria Forget is wanted for two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Forget is described as a 39-year-old female, 5’10”, 166 pounds, with blond hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

crime

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Five-year-old girl hospitalized after bear spray assault; B.C. senior facing charges
Next story
Head of ‘non-political’ B.C. group meets China’s Xi Jinping at gathering of ‘fresh troops’

Just Posted

Sooke resident Kris Snelling takes a win in the ring. The West Coast Wonder Women all-female international boxing tournament at the Sooke Community Hall is set for May 19-23. (Contributed by Jeff Scott Shaw)
All-female boxing tournament returns to Sooke featuring athletes from around the world

A row of single-family homes under construction in Colwood's Royal Bay development. The listing at 3376 Ryder Hesjedal Way starts at $1,047,134. (Katherine Engqvist/News Staff)
The demise of single-family starter homes: What it takes to buy in Greater Victoria

Don’t leave dogs in the car, even with the air conditioner running, begs the BC SPCA. (BC SPCA photo)
Don’t break a window: BC SPCA outlines how best to handle a dog left in a hot car

Jennifer Loewe, a floral designer at Brown’s The Florist in Sidney, is getting ready for Mother’s Day. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff)
Business blooming at Sidney florist ahead of Mother’s Day

Pop-up banner image