Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of May 9

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of May 9, 2023.

Franklin Clifford Cook is wanted on a Canadawide warrant. Cook is described as a 36-year-old male, 5’6”, 166 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Dillon John Cote is wanted on a Canadawide warrant. Cote is described as a 29-year-old male, 5’6”, 142 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Catherine Marie Amelie Pocetti is wanted for theft under $5,000, possession and use of a stolen credit card and a warrant for review of sentence. Pocetti is described as a 40-year-old female, 5’5”, 148 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Genevieve Madeleine Pocetti is wanted for assault and theft under $5,000. Pocetti is described as a 51-year-old female, 5’3”, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Brandon Tyler Jackson is wanted for entering a dwelling house without an excuse and three counts of breach of probation. Jackson is described as a 29-year-old male, 5’10”, 180 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Chantal Maria Forget is wanted for two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Forget is described as a 39-year-old female, 5’10”, 166 pounds, with blond hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

