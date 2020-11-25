Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 24

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Nov. 24, 2020.

Mitchell Graham Lindsay is wanted for criminal harassment, mischief and breach of a release order. Lindsay is described as a 58-year-old male, five-foot-eight, 388 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Richard Neil Strocel is wanted for sexual assault and breach of undertaking. Strocel is described as a 61-year-old male, six-foot-one, 181 pounds, with grey hair and hazel eyes.

Jack Anton Williams is wanted for impaired driving causing bodily harm, impaired driving, assault, failing to attend court and failing to comply with an undertaking. Williams is described as a 34-year-old male, five-foot-10, 221 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Ricky John Burns is wanted for harassing communication. Burns is described as a 32-year-old male, five-foot-10, 165 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Lyndon Baines Canute is wanted for theft under $5,000. Canute is described as a 30-year-old male, five-foot-five, 111 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Jarrett Evan Strong is wanted for breach of probation. Strong is described as a 30-year-old male, six feet, 166 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.