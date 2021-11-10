Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 9

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Nov. 9, 2021.

Michael Shawn Sinclair is wanted for assault causing bodily harm. Sinclair is described as a 53-year-old male, 5’11”, 205 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Joshuah Wayne Miller is wanted for assault, uttering threats and three counts of failing to comply. Miller is described as a 36-year-old male, 5’11”, 185 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

David James Hodgkinson is wanted for break and enter, possession of break and enter tools, failing to comply and breach of conditions. Hodgkinson is described as a 33-year-old male, 5’6”, 140 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Ryan Andrew Fletcher is wanted on a Canadawide warrant for breach of parole. Fletcher is described as a 34-year-old male, 5’6”, 166 pounds, with black hair and blue eyes.

Shaun Paul James Hebert is wanted for flight from police, possession of stolen property, two counts of theft under $5,000, driving while prohibited, possession of property obtained by crime, break and enter and break and enter with intent. Hebert is described as a 44-year-old male, 5’9”, 150 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Paul George Simeao is wanted for breach of probation. Simeao is described as a 39-year-old male, 5’11”, 210 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

