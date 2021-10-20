Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Oct. 19

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Oct. 19, 2021.

Michael Shawn Sinclair is wanted for assault causing bodily harm. Sinclair is described as a 53-year-old male, 5’11”, 205 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Derek Craig Medlar is wanted for theft under $5,000, mischief under $5,000 and four counts of breach of release order. Medlar is described as a 40-year-old male, 5’11”, 146 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Jessica Lauren James is wanted for possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking, breach of recognizance and two counts of failing to appear. James is described as a 40-year-old female, 5’5”, 155 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes.

Muhammad Ahmed is wanted for assault and two counts of committing an indecent act in public. Ahmed is described as a 28-year-old male, 5’11”, 161 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Paul George Simeao is wanted for breach of probation. Simeao is described as a 39-year-old male, 5’11”, 210 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Justin Neal Jay is wanted for fraud under $5,000. Jay is described as a 54-year-old male, 5’5”, 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

