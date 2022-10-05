Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Oct. 4

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Oct. 4, 2022.

John Hamilton Buchanan is wanted for three counts of driving while prohibited. Buchanan is described as a 42-year-old male, 6’, 170 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Yin Yeung Chan is wanted for breach of probation. Chan is described as a 35-year-old male, 5’5”, 122 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Michael Allan Lund is wanted on a Canadawide warrant for breach of parole. Lund is described as a 47-year-old male, 6’1”, 175 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Brandon Lee Cook is wanted for breach of probation and failing to comply. Cook is described as a 27-year-old male, 5’11”, 155 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Joshua Louis Planes is wanted for breach of a release order. Planes is described as a 32-year-old male, 5’7”, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Kevin Thomas Arthur Cole is wanted for breach of probation. Cole is described as a 22-year-old male, 5’9”, 146 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

Pop-up banner image