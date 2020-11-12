Greater Victoria expected to see ‘damaging winds’

A wind warning has been issued for Greater Victoria. (Aaron Hinks file photo)

A wind warning has been issued for Greater Victoria.

According to Environment Canada, strong winds that may cause damage are expected or already occurring.

A low-pressure centre over the South Coast on Friday morning will move into the souther B.C. Interior in the afternoon. In the wake of the low-pressure centre, westerly winds of 70 km/h, gusting to 90 will develop in Greater Victoria, near the Juan de Fuca Strait.

READ ALSO: Environment Canada warns of snow on Monday for Greater Victoria

The wind are expected to ease on Friday evening.

READ ALSO: Malahat snowfall still possible Monday afternoon

These winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.

Wind warnings are issued when there is a significant risk of damaging winds.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Environment Canada weather