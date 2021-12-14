Greater Victoria festivals receive $2.6M in provincial recovery funding

Greater Victoria organizations are being bolstered by the B.C. government’s grant fund for community festivals, to the tune of $2.6 million.
The grant program for local events was first announced in August as part of a COVID-19 recovery initiative, and covers events that took place after July 1, 2021 or are planned up to Sept. 30, 2022.
Eligible events include arts, culture and sporting events plus festivals, community celebrations and gatherings, agricultural fairs, rodeos and exhibitions.
On Monday, Dec. 13, Tourism Minister Melanie Mark announced the government had increased its fund from $12.9 million to $30 million, and Greater Victoria got a good chunk of the change – over $2.6 million.
Among the Greater Victoria recipients are the Rifflandia Music Festival ($250,000), 55+ BC Games ($125,375), All Ways Home music festival ($97,212), Open Air music festival ($71,868), qualifiers for the 2023 Rugby World Cup ($60,000), Saanich Fair ($53,760), Esquimalt Ribfest ($31,135) and the 122nd Victoria Day Parade ($28,498).
“We’re thrilled that people can once again safely enjoy their local fairs, festivals and events with their families and friends,” Mark said in a release.
A list of Greater Victoria organizations that received funding , and others around the province listed by community, is posted on the province’s website at news.gov.bc.ca.
