The Saanich Fair is one of many events to receive COVID-19 recovery funding from the B.C. government. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Saanich Fair is one of many events to receive COVID-19 recovery funding from the B.C. government. (Black Press Media file photo)

Greater Victoria festivals receive $2.6M in provincial recovery funding

Rifflandia, Esquimalt Ribfest, Saanich Fair and All Ways Home among dozens of recipients

Greater Victoria organizations are being bolstered by the B.C. government’s grant fund for community festivals, to the tune of $2.6 million.

The grant program for local events was first announced in August as part of a COVID-19 recovery initiative, and covers events that took place after July 1, 2021 or are planned up to Sept. 30, 2022.

Eligible events include arts, culture and sporting events plus festivals, community celebrations and gatherings, agricultural fairs, rodeos and exhibitions.

On Monday, Dec. 13, Tourism Minister Melanie Mark announced the government had increased its fund from $12.9 million to $30 million, and Greater Victoria got a good chunk of the change – over $2.6 million.

READ MORE: B.C. doubles COVID-19 relief fund for community festivals, events

Among the Greater Victoria recipients are the Rifflandia Music Festival ($250,000), 55+ BC Games ($125,375), All Ways Home music festival ($97,212), Open Air music festival ($71,868), qualifiers for the 2023 Rugby World Cup ($60,000), Saanich Fair ($53,760), Esquimalt Ribfest ($31,135) and the 122nd Victoria Day Parade ($28,498).

“We’re thrilled that people can once again safely enjoy their local fairs, festivals and events with their families and friends,” Mark said in a release.

A list of Greater Victoria organizations that received funding appears below, and others around the province listed by community, is posted on the province’s website at news.gov.bc.ca.

READ MORE: Santa hits Victoria first as parades start to fill the streets

READ MORE: Registrations open for 2022 Oak Bay Half Marathon

  • Pacific Canada StoryFest (Vancouver, Kelowna, Nanaimo, Victoria): $25,000
  • Bollywood Gharana (Vancouver, Surrey, Victoria): $6,100
  • The Legends (Vancouver, Surrey, Victoria): $36,200
  • Brewery & The Beast (Vancouver, Victoria): $112,050
  • Re-Launch Concert & Events Series 2021 (Vancouver, Victoria): $14,000
  • Pet-A-Palooza (Vancouver, Victoria): $33,200
  • Re-Build Concert & Events Series 2022 (Vancouver, Victoria): $34,000
  • Sickick Masked Up Tour (Vancouver, Victoria, Chilliwack): $11,910
  • 122nd Victoria Day Parade and Festival (Victoria): $28,498
  • 15th World Accordion and Tango Festival (Victoria): $15,000
  • 16th Annual Festival Mexicano (Victoria): $3,000
  • 2022 55+ BC Games (Victoria): $125,375
  • 2022 Arts & Music in the Gardens Festival (Victoria): $7,230
  • 2022 Capital City Comic Con (Victoria): $61,778
  • 2022 Northwest Deuce Days (Victoria): $40,000
  • 35th Annual Victoria Fringe Festival (Victoria): $44,140
  • 39th Santa Claus Parade (Victoria): $18,326
  • Back In-Person live music series (Victoria): $15,000
  • BC Cross Country Championships (Victoria): $7,208
  • BC First Tech Challenge Championship (Victoria): $3,950
  • Beanstock Coffee Festival Victoria (Victoria): $16,010
  • Canadian Pacific Regional Robotics Competition (Victoria): $32,159
  • Culinaire (Victoria): $39,952
  • Explosive Germinations Music & Skate Park Launch at Topaz Park (Victoria): $51,700
  • Family Sport and Recreation Festival (Victoria): $7,100
  • Feast of Fields Vancouver Island (Victoria): $4,412
  • Folktoria (Victoria): $2,000
  • Garden City Grooves Festival (Victoria): $7,920
  • Gorge Canada Day Picnic (Victoria): $6,640
  • Greater Victoria Performing Arts Festival (Victoria): $25,000
  • Ironman 70.3 Victoria (Victoria): $66,610
  • Lights of Wonder 2021 (Victoria): $45,437
  • MABUHAY Celebrating Philippine Culture (Victoria): $5,300
  • Open Air: A Summer Festival of Music (Victoria): $71,868
  • PinkShirtFest (Victoria): $26,260
  • Prairie Inn Harriers Pioneer 8K Running Road Race (Victoria): $2,875
  • Prairie Inn Harriers Thetis Lake Series (Victoria): $2,138
  • Race to Alaska (Victoria): $47,110
  • Raven Baroque Summer Celebrations (Victoria): $6,650
  • Rifflandia Festival (Victoria): $250,000
  • Royal Victoria Marathon (Victoria): $100,000
  • SKAMpede (Victoria): $32,732
  • Stein and Dine (Victoria): $6,400
  • Sunset Ceremony (Victoria): $5,000
  • TC10K (Victoria): $104,519
  • The Good Food Gathering (Victoria): $7,000
  • The Post-Pandemic Party (Victoria): $4,000
  • Turf Burn Soccer Tournament (Victoria): $4,500
  • Victoria Dragon Boat Festival (Victoria): $28,100
  • Vancouver Island Blues Bash (Victoria): $50,000
  • Victoria Bicycle Music Festival (Victoria): $2,000
  • Victoria Cheese and Meat Festival (Victoria): $21,930
  • Victoria Classic Boat Festival (Victoria): $20,000
  • Victoria Dragon Boat Festival (Victoria): $69,200
  • Victoria Film Festival (Victoria): $120,411
  • Victoria Flamenco Festival (Victoria): $13,249
  • Victoria Highland Games & Celtic Festival (Victoria): $60,000
  • Victoria International Jewish Film Festival (Victoria): $9,000
  • Victoria International Wine Festival (Victoria): $23,174
  • Victoria Track Classic (Victoria): $15,000
  • Victoria’s 23rd Annual Ska & Reggae Festival (Victoria): $111,720
  • Wonderment 2022 (Victoria): $22,000
  • Music by the Sea Festival 2022 (Victoria, Bamfield): $65,000
  • Esquimalt Mural Festival (Esquimalt): $15,000
  • Esquimalt Ribfest (Esquimalt): $31,135
  • Sooke Fine Arts Show (Sooke): $29,780
  • Treasure Island Pantomime (Sooke): $3,448
  • Elk Lake Triathlon (Saanich): $15,000
  • Saanich Fair (Saanich): $53,760
  • Saanichton Summer Fair and Movie Nights (Saanich): $2,540
  • Sidney Sidewalk Sale & Street Event (Sidney): $5,000
  • 2023 Rugby World Cup Qualification Match (Langford): $60,000
  • All Ways Home Music Festival (Langford): $97,212
  • GoddessRun (Langford): $22,000
  • Oak Bay Half Marathon, Relay & Kids Run (Victoria): $20,800
  • Oak Bay Tea Party (Victoria): $23,400

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Festival

Previous story
Island air force base welcomes first female commander in its 80-year existence
Next story
Kwanzaa, the 7 most important days of the year, approaching for many African-Canadians

Just Posted

Sara Maksymowicz worries about the effect of cuts to non-emergency care on the South Island for adults facing eating disorders. (Courtesy Sara Maksymowicz)
‘A system of failures:’ South Vancouver Island adult eating disorder services quietly removed

Santa lands at Victoria General Hospital in BC Emergency Health Services’ helicopter. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Reindeer get a break, Santa helicopters in for visit at VGH

Central Saanich Mayor Ryan Windsor says every dollar spent on initiatives designed to fight climate change must make an impact. He was defending council’s decision to withdraw from a regional climate strategy program he considers less effective and more expensive than the district’s own. (Black Press Media file photo)
Central Saanich mayor defends decision to withdraw from regional climate service

The Saanich Fair is one of many events to receive COVID-19 recovery funding from the B.C. government. (Black Press Media file photo)
Greater Victoria festivals receive $2.6M in provincial recovery funding