Greater Victoria firefighters deployed to Okanagan to aid in B.C. wildfire battle

Region’s departments aim to provide resources on the ground to help wildfire crews

Central Saanich Fire Department’s Capt. Brennan Gummer and firefighter Ryan Vantreight were deployed on Monday, Aug. 1, with the department’s new tender truck to assist BC Wildfire Service efforts in the Okanagan. (Central Saanich Volunteer Firefighters Association/Facebook)

With wildfire season in full swing, departments in Greater Victoria have started rotating over resources to help BC Wildfire Service in the Okanagan.

Saanich sent an assigned strike force leader, in addition to an engine with one officer and two firefighters, to Apex Mountain on Aug. 1. A two-person crew and tender truck from Central Saanich also deployed. More are expected to go in the coming weeks should the fire conditions worsen.

Crew heading off this morning to the South Okanagan to support #BCwildfire pic.twitter.com/QpuPP0GAJT — Saanich Fire Department (@SaanichFire) August 1, 2022

READ MORE: B.C. wildfires 2022

Departments from across Greater Victoria tend to rotate firefighters and equipment on deployments to areas needing assistance during wildfire season. These are usually volunteers who use equipment from local departments that isn’t needed for day-to-day operations. Some departments pool those resources to ensure there is no impact on local response while these firefighters are away.

Langford Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Scott Davidson said his department has no plans currently to send firefighters, given the need for resources at home to cover off vacation days not taken earlier in the pandemic. Should the fire season get worse, he said, the department may look at ways of helping out.

ALSO READ: ‘A heartbreaking scene’: View Royal fire chief on the ground in Lytton

ALSO READ: Langford firefighter returns from Interior fires

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

B.C. Wildfires 2022Greater VictoriaSaanichSaanich Peninsula