Greater Victoria firefighters team up with premier for fallen firefighters memorial

Those out and about near the provincial legislature Friday might have seen early preparations for an online event to replace the postponed annual BC Professional Firefighters Association Fallen Firefighters Memorial.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the tribute moves online this year. Premier John Horgan and firefighter from various Greater Victoria departments gathered on Feb. 5 near the memorial statue on the south lawn.

The preparations are for the Virtual Tribute of BC Fallen Fire Fighters Memorial on March 8 at noon, streamed at bcpffa.net.

Teams part of the event included Victoria Firefighters IAFF Local 730 Saanich Firefighters, Association Esquimalt Fire Fighters IAFF 4264 and Oak Bay Firefighters.

The BCPFFA Fallen Fire Fighters Memorial normally held in March every two years, is postponed to when it is safe to host. In 2019, 500 uniformed firefighters from across B.C. marched through Victoria and gathered behind the B.C. Legislature for the memorial service.

