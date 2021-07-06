Greater Victoria gas prices catapult another 10 cents

Many stations sitting at 172.9 per litre Tuesday morning, according to GasBuddy

Gas prices lept another 10 cents to 172.9 per litre at many Greater Victoria gas stations Monday night. (Black Press Media file photo)

Greater Victoria drivers appear to be in for a pricey summer as gas prices continue to soar.

Monday night, prices at numerous stations around the region were reported at 172.9 per litre, a ten-year high according to GasBuddy. That’s a 10 cent leap up from Monday morning, and even higher than analysts had predicted this summer would hit.

According to GasBuddy, a couple Greater Victoria gas stations remain low, with Costco in Langford at 158.9 per litre and Pump in Saanichton at 159.9 per litre.

This time last year, prices were sitting around the 130 per litre mark. On average across Canada July 6, the price of gas is approximately 135 per litre, almost 40 cents lower than in Greater Victoria.

