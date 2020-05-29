Greater Victoria gets 13 new handyDART buses to replace aging fleet

A batch of new handyDART buses rolled onto Greater Victoria roads starting May 27.
The 13 light-duty buses can seat up to 20 passengers each and have room for four mobility aids. All buses come with a temporary vinyl panel installed to protect the health of drivers and passengers during the pandemic.
Each bus, estimated to cost $176,000, replace aging buses in the system. An additional 15 buses will be added in Nanaimo by mid-June. The new buses are the beginning of a rollout for nearly 70 light duty buses across B.C. in the coming months.
