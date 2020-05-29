13 new handyDART buses will be replacing previously aging service vehicles throughout Greater Victoria starting on May 28. (Courtesy of BC Transit)

Greater Victoria gets 13 new handyDART buses to replace aging fleet

Rollout part of nearly 70 new buses across B.C.

A batch of new handyDART buses rolled onto Greater Victoria roads starting May 27.

The 13 light-duty buses can seat up to 20 passengers each and have room for four mobility aids. All buses come with a temporary vinyl panel installed to protect the health of drivers and passengers during the pandemic.

Each bus, estimated to cost $176,000, replace aging buses in the system. An additional 15 buses will be added in Nanaimo by mid-June. The new buses are the beginning of a rollout for nearly 70 light duty buses across B.C. in the coming months.

READ MORE: Greater Victoria bus ridership down 75 per cent amid pandemic

ALSO READ: BC Transit reinstates fares, front door loading in June

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

BC TransitCity of Victoria

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cannabis responsible for higher incomes among Canadian farmers
Next story
Camosun College shares free design of medical-grade face masks

Just Posted

Greater Victoria gets 13 new handyDART buses to replace aging fleet

Rollout part of nearly 70 new buses across B.C.

Cannabis responsible for higher incomes among Canadian farmers

Without cannabis sales, national crop revenues would have dropped in 2019

Camosun College shares free design of medical-grade face masks

Manufacturers across Canada, United States and UK have inquired

Sooke Country Market returns for 25th year

In person market to only feature farmers, opens June 6

Man who bound, murdered Langford teen still a risk to public: parole board

Kimberly Proctor’s killer is still ‘mismanaging emotions,’ has had ‘temper tantrums’

Mission prison COVID-19 outbreak ends, 9 new cases in B.C.

New positive test at Port Coquitlam care home

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

VIDEO: Humpback whales put on quite a show

The ‘playful’ pod lingered by a Campbell River tour operator’s boat for quite some time

Getting hitched at historic B.C. gold rush town still on table during COVID-19 pandemic

Micro-weddings, online visits, offered at Barkerville Historic Town and Park

Stolen gargoyle returns to its perch on central Vancouver Island yard

Petey, a concrete gargoyle statue, was returned by Nanaimo RCMP after being found by city crew

Revelstoke woman finds welcoming letter on her Alberta-registered truck

There have been multiple reports online of vandalism to vehicles with Alberta licence plates

Spirit bear possibly spotted in West Kootenay

A local resident spotted the white-coloured bear while on an evening trail run near Castlegar on May 27

B.C. businesses ‘can’t shoulder burden’ of COVID-19 sick pay

Trudeau’s plan should be tied to federal emergency aid

B.C. teacher reprimanded for sharing homophobic and sexist memes, making racist comments

Klaus Hardy Breslauer was accused of making a laundry list of concerning decisions as a science teacher

Most Read