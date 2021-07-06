Greater Victoria group delivering reconciliation materials to Little Free Libraries

Educating the public about Indigenous issues important to moving forward, says organizer

Little Free Libraries across the region will have Truth and Reconciliation Commission materials delivered by the Greater Victoria Placemaking Network. (Photo courtesy of Teale Phelps Bondaroff)

As a contribution to reconciliation through education, the Greater Victoria Placemaking Network plans to deliver at least one copy of the Truth and Reconciliation: Calls to Action booklet to all 483 little free libraries across Greater Victoria.

The network had raised more than $5,400 online of its $4,000 goal as of Friday afternoon, money that will be put toward purchasing and dropping off the booklets to each library.

“When it comes to reconciliation, we all have a role to play and this is one small thing that we can do,” said Teale Phelps Bondaroff, community organizer. “We need to do more, but learning is an important place to start.”

The booklet, published by the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation, contains 10 principles of reconciliation, 94 calls to action and 46 articles by the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

Phelps Bondaroff said knowledgeable communities are hugely important when understanding these principles and what they look like in action.

