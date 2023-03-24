Greater Victoria landmarks light up purple for epilepsy awareness

A purple hue hits the legislative buildings in Victoria on March 26 for Purple Day, or epilepsy awareness day. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

Purple light will bathe the historic legislative building in Victoria this weekend to highlight a medical condition that impacts one per cent of the population.

March is Epilepsy Awareness Month and March 26 marks International Purple Day, or epilepsy awareness day, when landmarks around the globe light up for the cause.

Among those shining a purple hue in Greater Victoria this year include both the Belfry Theatre building and the staff and volunteers working inside who will also don purple.

Victoria City Hall is set to bear purple, and across the blue bridge, the Esquimalt Adventure Park and Archie Browning centre will light up.

Epilepsy affects about one per cent of the population, which translates to more than 50,000 people living with epilepsy in this province, according to the BC Epilepsy Society. It’s a medical condition that causes a person to have recurring seizures. There are more than 40 different types of seizures with various symptoms.

Visit bcepilepsy.com to learn more.

