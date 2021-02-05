Saanich-based director and co-producer Arnold Lim (centre) guides crew members before shooting a scene for the feature film All-in Madonna. The film was shot in and around Victoria and the South Island in 2019. (Photo by Patrick Coble/Blue Lake Films).

Saanich-based director and co-producer Arnold Lim (centre) guides crew members before shooting a scene for the feature film All-in Madonna. The film was shot in and around Victoria and the South Island in 2019. (Photo by Patrick Coble/Blue Lake Films).

Greater Victoria listed #5 among best small cities to live, work as a filmmaker

MovieMaker Magazine slots region in behind New Orleans, Santa Fe, Pittsburgh and Savannah

With no film studio close at hand and professional crew tending to gravitate across the pond, it’s not easy to be a filmmaker in Greater Victoria.

That didn’t stop film production industry website MovieMaker Magazine from placing the region at No. 5 on its top 10 list of best small cities to live and work as a moviemaker, behind (in order) New Orleans; Santa Fe, New Mexico; Pittsburgh and Savannah, Georgia.

“To be the only small city in Canada to be named and be up there with Santa Fe and New Orleans, with the amount of production that goes on in those cities, is amazing,” said Kathleen Gilbert, film commissioner for the Vancouver Island South Film and Media Commission.

Even more amazing, she said, is that Greater Victoria is the only place on the list that does not have a dedicated film studio.

RELATED STORY: Head of Greater Victoria film commission warns of lost economic opportunity

Such criteria as quality of life, affordability, availability of crews, variety of locations and film friendly jurisdictions were taken into account by MovieMaker.

Don Enright, a veteran film and TV producer/director who moved to Victoria with his wife in 2011 after spending years in Los Angeles and New York, is a big fan of the region and its attractions for filmmakers.

“We were both were in high-pressure jobs and we were thinking about getting out, and then I saw this place,” he said, recalling his first visit to the region to shoot the Lifetime romantic comedy Perfect Romance in 2004. “I called my wife up and said ‘I think I’ve found it.’”

He had been filming in Canada for years, mostly in Toronto, but was told he had to shoot the film in March. Someone suggested Victoria and he flew in to check it out. “I got off the airplane, got into a taxi and 100 yards later saw cows at the airport, I was knocked out by the place.”

Enright, who these days serves as secretary of the executive board for the local film commission, was also struck by more practical reasons for shooting here, like Greater Victoria’s ability to stand in for other cities.

ALSO READ: View Royal grocery store will temporarily close to film Netflix series

He told a story about filming the 2007 TV crime drama Cleaverville here, a film set in New Jersey. After it aired, Enright said, “we got a call from the New Jersey film commission asking us where in New Jersey it was shot.”

Not only do the transformable locations, mild climate and continued public appreciation of film crews working here make the region attractive, the laid-back yet dedicated nature of Island technicians and crew makes them a pleasure to work with.

“People have this openness that lends itself to a cohesive work unit,” he said. “The thing I’ve always loved about shooting here was that idea you could build a sense of team. The whole is bigger than the individual.”

Find the full top 10 list, and read about Vancouver making the big city list at No. 5, at moviemaker.com.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email:don.descoteau@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.  
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Island Mountie suffers carbon monoxide poisoning in rescue attempt
Next story
Man accused of cyberbullying late Amanda Todd will soon face charges in B.C. court

Just Posted

Saanich-based director and co-producer Arnold Lim (left), and director of photography Daniel Carruthers work on a scene on the set of Lim’s feature film All-in Madonna. The film was shot in and around Victoria and the South Island in 2019. (Photo by Bill Christie).
Greater Victoria listed #5 among best small cities to live, work as a filmmaker

MovieMaker Magazine slots region in behind New Orleans, Santa Fe, Pittsburgh and Savannah

Victoria police are looking for 43-year-old Rhett Dahl. His family hasn’t heard from him for 11 months, which they say is unusual. (Courtesy of VicPD)
Family worried for missing Victoria man after not hearing from him for 11 months

Victoria police looking for Rhett Dahl, 43

Beacon Wharf is nearing the end of it’s life. (Black Press Media file photo)
Sidney to spend up to $100,000 on more consulting for Beacon Wharf

Money will go toward additional geotechnical work, community engagement among other subjects

Mat Peters, left, Rob Peters and Ben Kenmare delivered three truckloads of furniture to the Pacheedaht First Nation between October and December. (Sooke Moving & Storage photo)
Sooke man delivers truckloads of free furniture to Pacheedaht First Nation

‘I don’t feel the need to make money in these situations,’ he says

Spectrum Community School has installed a new Alumni Athletic Hall of Fame, celebrating the school community and the athletic achievements of former students. (Courtesy of Spectrum Community School)
Saanich school installs ‘hall of fame’ for alumni athletes

NFL player, volleyball athletes, coaches inducted into Spectrum school display

B.C.’s COVID-19 case count has declined so far in 2021, as highest-risk people receive vaccinations. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. extends COVID-19 gathering restrictions as infections slow down

New cases of variants of concern increasing, Dr. Henry says

A paramedic helping in the COVID-19 drive-thru testing centre holds a swab used for the COVID-19 test moments before conducting a test with it on Nov. 24. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
B.C. now has 28 cases of the U.K. and South African COVID-19 variants

Dr. Henry admits to being ‘very concerned’ after seeing the variant’s transmission speed worldwide

A Dutch man accused of attempting to blackmail Amanda Todd facing charges in B.C. (THE NEWS/files)
Man accused of cyberbullying late Amanda Todd will soon face charges in B.C. court

‘It has been a long time coming,’ said victim’s mother

Screenshot of Dr. Marc Greidanus from a video series about COVID-19 created in partnership with the Chilliwack Division of Family Practice and the Chilliwack Economic Recovery Network. (YouTube)
Q&A: Now’s the time to double down on COVID precautions in B.C., says ER doc

View from Chilliwack according to Dr. Marc on COVID-19 vaccines, ventilators, and variants

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry listens as B.C. Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside describes new mask wearing policy for public schools at the B.C. legislature, Feb. 4, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s new COVID-19 cases stay below 500 again Friday

No new outbreaks in the health care system

(Black Press file photo)
Island Mountie suffers carbon monoxide poisoning in rescue attempt

Recovering after helping remove person from exhaust-filled garage

Chris Bloomfield was shot by police at a Mill Bay trailer park in 2018. Two RCMP officers have now been cleared in his shooting. (Facebook photo)
Watchdog clears 2 Mounties in 2018 shooting death of man in Mill Bay home

Chris Bloomfield killed Nov. 10, 2018

Willow the dog has been found. The Labradoodle has been missing since Jan. 31 when he escaped from a fatal car accident on Gibbins Road. (File photo)
Willow the dog located in Duncan following fatal crash

Labradoodle was in fatal accident on Jan. 31

Othman Ayed Hamdan, who goes by “Adam, is suing the Crown and the Canada Border Services Agency, alleging they arbitrarily detained him at a B.C. jail after his 2017 acquittal on terrorism-related charges. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Man acquitted on terrorist charges suing Crown over alleged Charter abuses in B.C. prison

The man’s deportation order by Canadian officials is still before the courts

Most Read