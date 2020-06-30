Greater Victoria man facing charges after alarm alerts cops to break-in

Saanich police arrived at a closed business in the 700-block of Tolmie Avenue to find a man inside. (Black Press Media file photo)

One man is facing charges after police found him inside a business early Sunday morning.

On June 28, the Saanich Police Department was called to a business in the 700-block of Tolmie Avenue shortly before 4:30 a.m. after an alarm had been activated.

When officers arrived, they discovered signs that someone had entered the building, then spotted a man inside the business.

An officer directed the man out of the building and took him into custody. He was in possession of mail that belonged to the business, as well as some electronics which investigators are still trying to determine ownership of.

The 32-year-old Greater Victoria man is facing charges for breaking and entering as well as theft of mail. He was released with a promise to appear in court in August.

