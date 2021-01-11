Tristan Alexander, 22, of Victoria, died in a snowboarding accident on Mount Washington Jan. 5. (Facebook/Tristan Alexander)

Tristan Alexander, 22, of Victoria, died in a snowboarding accident on Mount Washington Jan. 5. (Facebook/Tristan Alexander)

Greater Victoria man killed in snowboarding accident was a source of strength for his family

Tristan Alexander, 22, died on Mount Washington Jan. 5

A 22-year-old Greater Victoria man who died snowboarding on Mount Washington last week has been identified in an online fundraising campaign.

Tristan Alexander was snowboarding on an intermediate terrain run during a snowstorm on Jan. 5. He was with four companions but did not meet them at the base of the hill as planned.

He was found by his friends, who assisted in the search. He was unresponsive and despite life-saving measures, did not survive. His was the third death of a skier/snowboarder on the mountain since 2015.

READ ALSO: Victoria snowboarder dies on Mount Washington

The GoFundMe creator, Vanessa Wylie, writes that Alexander, a former student at Oak Bay High School, was a “wonderful son, brother, grandson, cousin and friend who touched the lives of those around him.”

“Tristan was an elite athlete and exemplary student.”

Wylie started the GoFundMe to help the family with unexpected expenses including funeral costs. His family has suffered numerous health crises, she noted.

“It is inconceivable that this wonderful young man who has been such a source of strength and resilience has been taken from them.”

In 2013, Alexander spoke to Black Press Media about his various athletic ventures. Then 14 years old, Alexander was one of two extremely gifted judokas training out of the Victoria Judo Club. He went on to win several gold medals in international judo tournaments. He was also captain of his hockey team and played basketball with the Bay’s junior team.

Martial arts school Kokushikai Judo posted a tribute to Alexander on its Facebook page Jan. 6.

“Knowing you has made me a better person, and you will be missed by everyone Tristan Alexander. It was an honour to have known and trained with you.”

As of Monday afternoon, the GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $10,000.

READ ALSO: Big decision for judo teen

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: nina.grossman@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

DeathSkiing and SnowboardingVictoria

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Number of Canadian who want COVID vaccine inches country towards herd immunity: poll

Just Posted

A CH-149 Cormorant helicopter from CFB Esquimalt is taking part in the search for a missing kayaker near Sooke. (File - Black Press Media)
Search underway for missing kayaker near Sooke

Kayaker set off near Ella Beach at noon Sunday

Tristan Alexander, 22, of Victoria, died in a snowboarding accident on Mount Washington Jan. 5. (Facebook/Tristan Alexander)
Greater Victoria man killed in snowboarding accident was a source of strength for his family

Tristan Alexander, 22, died on Mount Washington Jan. 5

Metchosin Mayor John Ranns said he has no plans to relieve Coun. Kyara Kahakauwila as deputy mayor. Kahakauwila has come under public scrutiny after travelling to Mexico for a wedding in December. (Submitted file photo)
Residents fuming, calling for Metchosin councillor to resign following travel to Mexico

Mayor John Ranns has no plans to remove Kahakauwila as deputy mayor

The Oak Bay Police Department issued two tickets of $230 each as students refused to disperse from a 100-person gathering near the University of Victoria on Saturday night. (Oak Bay Police/Twitter)
Students at 100-person gathering by UVic given $230 fines

Partygoers defy Oak Bay police orders to disperse

Pamela Anderson is putting herself out there to promote the RASTA Sanctuary in Chemainus and the vegan lifestyle. (Photo submitted)
Pamela Anderson promotes Island animal sanctuary with billboard campaign

Island celebrity pushing animal compassion, vegan lifestyle, on behalf of RASTA Sanctuary

A worker is seen cleaning surfaces inside Little Mountain Place, a long term care home where 41 residents have died since a COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the facility in November, in Vancouver, on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID death toll in B.C. tops 1,000 as 1,475 new cases recorded over the weekend

B.C. has administered nearly 60,000 vaccines as of Sunday night

FILE – Interior Health medical health officer Dr. Silvina Mema addressed Kelowna city council. (Alistair Waters/Capital News)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at First Nation in northern B.C. as cases soar to 32

Number of positive cases soars to 32

Rabiya Merani and her dog Scout. (Submitted photo)
Surrey strata says resident’s dog has to go because it’s too tall

Rabiya Merani is looking for a new home for herself and her dog Scout

Quebec Premier Francois Legault speaks to the media at a COVID-19 press briefing Monday Jan. 11, 2021 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Quebec woman, leash-clad husband fined $3K after attempting to skirt curfew rules

Province under 8 p.m. curfew until Feb. 8

People with bird feeders are urged to watch for sick birds after reports of migrating Pine Siskens spreading salmonella by flocking at feeders in parts of the province. (Courtesy of Wildlife Association of BC)
Vancouver Islanders with feeders cautioned about salmonella outbreak

Pine Siskin birds flocking at feeders, spreading disease, residents warned to watch for sick birds

B.C. housing starts were up 16 per cent in 2019, with lack of supply identified as a key element of B.C. urban home prices and rents that are among the highest in Canada. (Vernon Morning Star)
Speculation tax doesn’t slow B.C.’s hot housing market

$88 million raised mostly from foreign owners in 2019

Dwayne Buckle finished his 1,400 km “Hike for the Cure” on Sunday (Jan. 10) by walking down Highway 19 all the way to Carrot Park, and then jumping into the freezing cold Tsulquate ocean. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
VIDEO: Icy plunge marks end of Red Deer firefighter’s trek across B.C. for cancer

Dwayne Buckle completes 12-week march from Red Deer to Port Hardy

Children make their way up a closed Whistler Mountain to toboggan in Whistler, B.C. Sunday, March 15, 2020. The Whistler Blackcomb resort which is owned by Vail Resorts shut down operations Saturday due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis taking place worldwide. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Whistler snowboarder remembered as ‘stand-up guy’

On Monday, fundraiser supporting Jesse Van Roon’s family reached nearly eight times its $3,000 goal

Amanda Parsons, a registered nurse on staff at the Northwood Care facility, administers a dose of the Moderna vaccine to Ann Hicks, 77, in Halifax on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. In a bid to control COVID-19, the federal government plans to make free vaccines available to everyone who lives in Canada over the course of 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan-Pool
Number of Canadian who want COVID vaccine inches country towards herd immunity: poll

Poll shows growing acceptance of COVID vaccine since July

Most Read