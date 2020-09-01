Greater Victoria non-profit desperately needs donations to save rescued cat’s leg

Nala is in need of costly surgery to help save her leg after she tore her ACL and dislocated her hip while living on YYJ Airport property. (Broken Promises Rescue)

A local non-profit is in desperate need of donations to save a cat’s leg.

It took volunteers at Broken Promises Rescue two weeks to find, follow, feed and trap the cat – who has since been named Nala – after she was found living at the Victoria International Airport. The cat was found with a torn ACL and a dislocated hip.

“We are desperately trying to save her leg after all she has been through but we need help,” reads an email from the non-profit. Nala is in need of a costly surgery to remove the head of her femur.

Volunteers set up trail cameras and traps, spending hours roaming the airport property in search of Nala.

“We had thought that once we caught her that she would be found to be feral but, is absolutely not,” reads the email. “She is so lovely and will head butt you for kisses and attention.”

Nala’s photos have been posted on Find Lost and Escaped Cats (FLEC) and Reuniting Owners with Animals Missing (ROAM) to see if someone was missing the cat, but no one has come forward.

To make a donation visit brokenpromisesrescue.wordpress.com.

