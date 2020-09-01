Nala is in need of costly surgery to help save her leg after she tore her ACL and dislocated her hip while living on YYJ Airport property. (Broken Promises Rescue)

Greater Victoria non-profit desperately needs donations to save rescued cat’s leg

Volunteers spent two weeks seeking Nala, who was living on airport property

A local non-profit is in desperate need of donations to save a cat’s leg.

It took volunteers at Broken Promises Rescue two weeks to find, follow, feed and trap the cat – who has since been named Nala – after she was found living at the Victoria International Airport. The cat was found with a torn ACL and a dislocated hip.

READ ALSO: Mummified cat found in heritage Victoria home

“We are desperately trying to save her leg after all she has been through but we need help,” reads an email from the non-profit. Nala is in need of a costly surgery to remove the head of her femur.

Volunteers set up trail cameras and traps, spending hours roaming the airport property in search of Nala.

READ ALSO: Meet Clover the Commonwealth Cat

“We had thought that once we caught her that she would be found to be feral but, is absolutely not,” reads the email. “She is so lovely and will head butt you for kisses and attention.”

Nala’s photos have been posted on Find Lost and Escaped Cats (FLEC) and Reuniting Owners with Animals Missing (ROAM) to see if someone was missing the cat, but no one has come forward.

To make a donation visit brokenpromisesrescue.wordpress.com.

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.  
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Cats

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Colwood unanimously agrees to ban use of rat poison

Just Posted

Greater Victoria non-profit desperately needs donations to save rescued cat’s leg

Volunteers spent two weeks seeking Nala, who was living on airport property

Head in the clouds: Sooke resident recalls former career as astronaut training officer

Dr. Parvez Kumar trained Canadians Chris Hadfield and Julie Payette

Sooke museum documenting COVID-19 pandemic

Museum wants to hear your COVID-19 stories

Colwood unanimously agrees to ban use of rat poison

City staff will educate residents on harmful effects of rodenticides

Royal BC Museum adds IMAX feature full-time

Province helps museum purchase $3.8M theatre

1,100 active COVID-19 cases in B.C. following continued surge over weekend

Roughly 5,790 people in B.C. have tested positive for the contagious respiratory virus since January

Teachers’ union slams B.C.’s return-to-school plan; says ad with Dr. Henry is ‘unrealistic’

Better ventilation, remote learning options and more teachers needed, Teri Mooring says

Tourism operators pivot from guiding to beach cleaning

Corona killed their tours, but created a great opportunity to do a shoreline clean

B.C. RCMP still searching for man with Okanagan connection wanted on drug charges

Robert Heltman wanted out of Vancouver of possession of drugs, weapon

Want a latte? Bring a mask: Starbucks to make face coverings mandatory in Canada

Customers without masks will be able to order via the drive-thru, curb-side pickup or ordering for delivery

Climate change creating vast new glacial lakes, future flooding risk: research

Many glacial lakes are located in thinly inhabited locales such as Greenland

UPDATE: Suspect in Ladysmith hit and run plans to turn himself in to RCMP

The suspect is not currently in custody, and no charges have been laid

Feds ‘looking into’ alleged bullying by RCMP employee facing security charges

Cameron Jay Ortis is charged with Security of Information Act violations, breach of trust and a computer-related offence

EDITORIAL: Parents need options in return to school

At home and hybrid options are needed as well as in person

Most Read