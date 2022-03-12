Peter Houghton, left, Inge Illman and Adrian Sly perform in Victoria Gilbert & Sullivan Society’s Spring Concert in Oak Bay, March 20 and 27. (Courtesy Victoria Gilbert and Sullivan Society)

Greater Victoria performers return to public stage with Gilbert and Sullivan favourites

Community theatre group hits Oak Bay stage on March 20 and 27

The Victoria Gilbert and Sullivan Society returns to live performances with an intimate spring concert – the first public show since its production of The Mikado in 2018.

With a script by Adrian Sly, the revue features a hit parade of Gilbert and Sullivan tunes performed by baritone Sly,soprano Inge Illman, alto Andrea Palin and tenor Peter Houghton. They are accompanied by pianist Robert Jan Dukarm. The spring concert includes selections from Iolanthe, Ruddigore, HMS Pinafore, Patience, Princess Ida, Gondoliers and The Mikado.

The non-profit community theatre group offers two Sunday matinee performances, March 20 and 27 at 2 p.m. in St. Mary’s Church, 1701 Elgin St.

Tickets are $20 and can be reserved at 250-592-9268. All public health protocols will be observed.

