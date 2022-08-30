The University of Victoria won’t be requiring masks or proof of COVID-19 vaccination to start the fall 2022 semester. (Photo courtesy of UVic)

The University of Victoria won’t be requiring masks or proof of COVID-19 vaccination to start the fall 2022 semester. (Photo courtesy of UVic)

Greater Victoria post-secondary schools will not require masks, COVID-19 vaccinations

While encouraged, no mask or vaccine requirements for fall semester

Post-secondary schools in Greater Victoria are asking students, staff and visitors to stay vigilant but will not have masking or COVID-19 vaccination requirements in place to start the fall semester.

While it won’t be compulsory, the University of Victoria is encouraging its students to wear a mask in indoor public places, especially where people are in close proximity. Masks will need to be worn in some health-care settings on campus, such as the Student Wellness Centre.

The university is also encouraging those who are eligible to get a booster vaccine in the fall. Students, faculty and staff can also get free rapid tests at the Uvic bookstore and campus security services.

UVic and Camosun College are asking campus-goers to monitor their health daily and to stay home if they’re sick. Camosun said wearing a mask will be based on personal choice and in consideration of others.

Royal Roads University is encouraging people to wear a mask when in close proximity to others and said it will support those continuing to wear masks on campus.

None of the Greater Victoria post-secondary schools are currently requiring proof of vaccination.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control said vaccination is the most effective way to reduce the risk of COVID-19 on campus and strongly encourages booster doses for eligible groups.

“Campuses have high vaccination rates and the risk of COVID-19 transmission in structured settings like classrooms is low,” the BCCDC says.

READ: Bonnie Henry backs B.C.’s COVID-19 school plan, rejects mask mandate as ‘blunt tool’

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Greater VictoriaRoyal Roads UniversityUVic

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Violent offender found day drinking in downtown Nanaimo will be sent back to mainland
Next story
RCMP investigating harassment of Chrystia Freeland during Alberta visit

Just Posted

The University of Victoria won’t be requiring masks or proof of COVID-19 vaccination to start the fall 2022 semester. (Photo courtesy of UVic)
Greater Victoria post-secondary schools will not require masks, COVID-19 vaccinations

Catriona McHattie, president of the North and South Saanich Agricultural Society, says the upcoming Saanich Fair will give the community a chance to reconnect. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Saanich Fair organizers hope to revive sense of community, promote agriculture

Thetis Lake, as seen from the Lower Loop trail. The CRD is warning about algae blooms at the regional park’s watering holes. (Black Press Media file photo)
CRD warns visitors, dog owners about Thetis Lake algae blooms

Crews had to hike down a steep pathway called the Rabbity Trail to reach the fire in Gowlland Tod Provincial Park, 20 metres up from the waterline of the Saanich Inlet. (Black Press Media file photo)
‘Scariest time of year’: Another wildfire extinguished, this time in Highlands

Pop-up banner image