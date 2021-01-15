Sipili Molia, regional kettle manager, shows off the Salvation Army’s new contactless donation system for the 2020 Christmas Kettle Campaign. (Black Press Media file photo)

Greater Victoria raises record-breaking $350,000 for Salvation Army

The charity says it’s seen an increase in need since COVID-19 hit

Despite a year of financial strains, Victoria residents made the Salvation Army’s 2020 Christmas wish come true.

Just a few days before Christmas, the charity put out a nationwide plea saying it was still only halfway to its Christmas Kettle Campaign goal. But, with a $100,000 increase over 2019, Victoria residents managed to far surpass their usual goal and raised more than $350,000 total.

The Salvation Army said it’s seen a huge increase in demand for its services since the pandemic hit, with more people experiencing poverty than in an average year. The money Victoria residents raised will go directly to feeding, clothing and sheltering local people and families in need.

RELATED: Rich get richer, poor poorer: Report says pandemic intensified economic disparities

“There was an incredible outpouring of support from people in this community,” said Patricia Mamic, spokesperson for the Salvation Army.

The charity also made donating more accessible in 2020. In response to COVID-19 safety measures, it launched “touchless giving technology,” allowing for people to pay by card.

RELATED: VIDEO: Tech offers hope as Salvation Army sees need skyrocket across B.C.

Across B.C., the charity raised $5.3 million.

 

