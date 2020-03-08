Greater Victoria records lowest unemployment rate in Canada

Unemployment rate in Feburary 2020 stood at 3.4 per cent

Greater Victoria continues to claim the lowest unemployment rate in Canada.

According to Statistics Canada, the Victoria Census Metropolitan Area (CMA) recorded an unemployment rate of 3.4 per cent in February 2020. Quebec City recorded the second-lowest rate with 4.1 per cent.

British Columbia’s unemployment rate stood at five per cent, up 0.5 per cent from January 2020. Looking across British Columbia, the Vancouver CMA recorded an unemployment rate of 4.4 per cent, while Abbotsford-Mission recorded an unemployment rate of 4.7 per cent. The rate for Kelowna’s CMA stood at 5.3 per cent.

Nationally, the unemployment rate rose by 0.1 per cent to 5.6 per cent.

