About one in 20 Greater Victoria residents cycle to work, top among Canada’s 41 largest cities (Black Press Media file photo)

About one in 20 Greater Victoria residents cycle to work, top among Canada’s 41 largest cities (Black Press Media file photo)

Greater Victoria residents more likely to cycle to work than other Canadians

About one in 20 Greater Victoria residents cycle to work

New figures from Statistics Canada show Greater Victoria residents like to commute to work by riding their bikes or walking.

About one in 20 commuters in Victoria Census Metropolitan Area regularly commuted by bike, “by far the highest rate among Canada’s 41 largest cities,” according to Statistics Canada. Its analysis does not find this result surprising “given Victoria’s compact urban environment, relatively flat topography and generally mild winters.”

Statistics Canada also found that the region has the second-highest share of downtown workers who walk to work at 29.5 per cent, just behind Ottawa–Gatineau with 29.8 per cent.

These figures appear in a report that looked at the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Not surprisingly, fewer Canadians commuted to work during 2021 for two reasons. First, the pandemic led to what the report called “unprecedented employment losses” especially among businesses that require close physical contact indoors, such as restaurants, retailers and gyms.

Second, the pandemic caused what the report called a “massive shift” toward working at home in industries where possible. “Increases in working from home were concentrated in industries such as professional, scientific and technical services, public administration, finance and insurance, and educational services,” it reads.

RELATED: Rain wreaks havoc on Greater Victoria morning commute

Compared to five years ago, Statistics Canada recorded 2.8 million fewer commuters in 2021. Much of the decrease happened among those “car commuting”— those travelling to work by car, truck or van as a driver or as a passenger. Their numbers declined by 1.7 million from five years earlier to reach 11 million in May 2021.

The number of commuters has since risen, while still remaining below pre-pandemic levels, except for those driving to work. Drawing on figures from May 2022, the number of car commuters has risen back to 12.8 million. “However, the number of public transit commuters, at 1.2 million, remained well below pre-COVID-19 levels,” it reads.

In May 2022, urban transit ridership was just under 61 per cent of pre-pandemic levels in May 2019. These figures are related. As the report notes, “(driving) to work especially alone, lowers the risk of contracting COVID-19 through close contact with others.” Public transit, by its very definition, means close contact with others.

These trend lines threaten to reverse developments evident during the pandemic. Canadians travelling by car generally experienced shorter commutes and pumped less climate-change-causing greenhouse gases into the atmosphere in 2021.

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@peninsulanewsreview.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Saanich Peninsula

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Highlands warning of road closure for tree work

Just Posted

About one in 20 Greater Victoria residents cycle to work, top among Canada’s 41 largest cities (Black Press Media file photo)
Greater Victoria residents more likely to cycle to work than other Canadians

The District of Highlands is warning motorists to expect closures on a section of Ross Durrance Road in December as BC Hydro crews perform tree work. (Black Press Media file photo)
Highlands warning of road closure for tree work

The service will include a candlelight vigil to honour those who have been harmed based on their gender. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria church to hold service commemorating victims of gender-based violence

Sidney council approved amendments that will save existing businesses a $100 annual renewal fee for their licences. (Black Press Media file photo)
Perpetual business licence scheme approved in Sidney