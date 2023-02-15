Greater Victoria residents urged to commit random acts of kindness and pay it forward

Random Acts of Kindness Day will be held on Friday (Feb. 17)

The Victoria Foundation is once again calling on the community to participate in Random Acts of Kindness Day.

The day is coming up on Friday (Feb. 17) and is intended to help build a movement of kindness that continues throughout the year.

Random Acts of Kindness Day encourages people to do something nice and ask for nothing in return, except that others pay it forward.

The good deeds don’t have to be elaborate or cost a lot of money.

“Kindness has the power to pick us up in difficult times,” said Sandra Richardson, CEO of the Victoria Foundation. “Random Acts of Kindness Day illustrates how one act of kindness can create a ripple effect of positivity throughout our community.”

The Victoria Foundation celebrated Random Acts of Kindness Day in 2015 and has since inspired Vancouver Island businesses, non-profits, governments, families and community members to take part.

“I am so pleased that the Greater Victoria Public Library is partnering with the Victoria Foundation for this year’s Random Acts of Kindness Day,” said Maureen Sawa, CEO of the Greater Victoria Public Library. “Public libraries have always been regarded as important community hubs, and we are excited to support this important day to spread kindness in our community.”

The Victoria Foundation put together a list of acts for kids and adults to prepare for the day.

The list for children includes helping with chores around the house, returning someone’s cart at the grocery store and helping build a bird feeder.

The suggestions for adults include raising or donating money to a local charity, holding the door open for someone and calling a friend or relative that you haven’t talked to in a while.

