Greater Victoria School District registration starts next week

The Greater Victoria School District is advising parents and guardians about school registration beginning next week.

Upcoming registration periods include early French immersion (Jan. 9 to 13), English kindergarten (Jan. 23 to 27), late French immersion (Jan. 23 to 27) and the K–12 transfer process (Feb. 6 to 10).

All student registrations can be completed online at: https://www.sd61.bc.ca/registration/online-registration/.

Parents and guardians will need their student’s confirmed catchment school and required documents to register online. Catchment schools can be determined by using the SD61 school locator at https://bit.ly/3Coklbb.

Registering a student in any school requires providing school-age eligibility, proof of citizenship and proof of residential address. More information is available in the SD61 registration guide for the 2023/2024 year.

The district says all student placement will be based on student enrolment priorities and registration will not be prioritized on a first-come, first-serve basis.

When schools have fewer spaces than applicants, a lottery system will be used and students will be placed based on where they’re drawn. Waitlists will also be established according to the draw order of the lottery.

Families will receive a notification about student placement via the email they provide at registration or by phone if they don’t provide an email.

