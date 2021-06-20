Greater Victoria school routes scaled down for summer by BC Transit

Service changes take effect June 28, enhanced service returns this fall and winter

Victoria Regional Transit System routes 7 UVic/Downtown, 21 Interurban/Downtown and 53 Colwood/Langford will undergo changes as of June 28. (Black Press Media file photo)

Service changes in the Victoria Regional Transit System will take effect as of June 28.

BC Transit said service reductions this summer will permit increased service later on in the year to meet the higher fall and winter demand. This includes reducing trips geared toward middle and secondary schools and service level adjustments for routes 7 UVic/Downtown and 21 Interurban/Downtown.

ALSO READ: BC Transit announces updates to Greater Victoria routes

Route 53 Colwood/Langford will begin and end at the Victoria General Hospital instead of the Colwood Exchange. All trips will pass Thetis Lake and limited peak service for downtown will also be available.

For more information, visit bctransit.com.

