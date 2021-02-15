McKenzie Avenue in Saanich was unrecognizable on the morning of Feb. 13 before the municipal snow plows came by. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Greater Victoria schools open, buses running

No closures after snowy long weekend

Schools are open across Greater Victoria Tuesday morning but there may be bus route delays.

All buses are running in the Sooke School District, but there are possible delays due to slippery sections. The school district has warned of possible bus route changes and will be providing updates.

The Greater Victoria School District is asking students to be extra cautious on their commute to school but says all buses are running.

Schools in the Saanich School District are also open. Students and staff are asked to be careful on sidewalks and side streets.

Main roads are clear but there may be slippery sections as temperatures hover around the freezing mark.

Some side streets, sidewalks and road shoulders may still be covered with snow and could be icy. In Victoria, crews will continue with snow removal work as the snow begins to melt. Residents are asked to keep storm drain catch basins clear.

READ ALSO: Victoria commuters warned of more snow for the Malahat

Most Read