Greater Victoria schools see 4 new COVID-19 exposures

Greater Victoria students continue to be exposed to COVID-19, with four new exposures reported by Island Health in mere days.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Greater Victoria schools continues to rise, with the addition of four new exposures reported by Island Health.

Students and staff who attended View Royal Elementary on Sept. 29 or Oct. 1 may have been exposed to the virus. At Braefoot Elementary, the potential exposure date is Sept. 28, and at Pacific Christian School it is Sept. 29. Finally, at Cordova Bay Elementary, students and staff may have come in contact with COVID-19 on Sept. 28, 29 or 30.

Island Health will contact people who are the most at risk of having been exposed and instruct them to self-isolate. An exposure occurs when someone who tested positive for COVID-19 may have been around others before they isolated. A cluster is when two or more cases are confirmed within 14 days of each other, with evidence transmission occurred between them.

There are five Greater Victoria schools with active COVID-19 clusters and 11 with exposures as of Friday (Oct. 8). A cluster at Deep Cove Elementary in North Saanich was declared over earlier in the week.

Parents, students and staff are asked to continue to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.

