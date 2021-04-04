Greater Victoria schools see more COVID-19 exposures over Easter weekend

Schools in Victoria, Colwood and Saanich announced new exposures over the long weekend

Schools in Victoria, Colwood and Saanich saw more COVID-19 exposures over the Easter weekend.

Dunsmuir Middle School in Colwood was added to Island Health’s COVID-19 exposure list on April 2 and students and staff could’ve been exposed to the positive case on March 29, 30 and 31.

The Sooke School District tweeted that Island Health is conducting contact tracing to identify any individuals that need to self-isolate or self-monitor for symptoms.

Dunsmuir joins Cedar Hill Middle School and Oak Bay High School, which were added to the list earlier this week after the schools had a positive case identified on March 29 and March 30, respectively.

Late in the evening on Saturday, the Greater Victoria School District announced that Cedar Hill is experiencing an additional exposure. The exposure dates for that case include March 30, 31 and April 1.

Cedar Hill Middle School has experienced an additional COVID-19 exposure. The potential dates of exposure are March 30, 31, and April 1, 2021. Island Health is completing contact tracing to identify any individuals that need to self-isolate or self-monitor for symptoms. pic.twitter.com/P9SylvljG3 — Greater Victoria SD (@sd61schools) April 4, 2021

Later on Saturday, the Victoria school district said Oaklands Elementary School is also dealing with a COVID-19 exposure and students and staff could’ve been exposed on March 29, 30 and 31.

Island Health is conducing contact tracing for the new case at Cedar Hill Middle School and the one at Oaklands. These were not visible on Island Health’s exposure list as of Sunday afternoon, but the health authority says exposures are added to the list after school districts have notified the community.

Island Health says contact tracing and other case management work can already be underway for new school exposures, even if there’s a delay between when they appear on the online list.

In late February, Island Health warned there would very likely be an increase in school exposures in the weeks following students’ return from March Break.

The health authority asked parents to keep their children home from school even if they are only displaying mild symptoms. Those symptoms include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose, the loss of sense of smell or appetite, muscle aches, fatigue and headaches, diarrhea, and nausea or vomiting.

“Make an appointment to get your child and any other symptomatic family members tested, especially if you have travelled during spring break,” Island Health said.

